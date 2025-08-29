Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.18 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,682 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 5.3% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $98.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

