Tema Etfs LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Tema Etfs LLC lessened its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 68.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 117.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 29.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $118.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,838,066 shares of company stock worth $384,430,031. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

