Broad Bay Capital Management LP Has $69.33 Million Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Braves comprises approximately 10.2% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned about 3.38% of Atlanta Braves worth $69,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. CWM LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 44.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 335.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,499. This trade represents a 25.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,117,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,233 shares in the company, valued at $12,910,019. This represents a 19.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BATRK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.40 and a beta of 0.67. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

