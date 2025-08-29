Grafton Street Partners Fund LP Has $19.11 Million Stake in TPG Inc. $TPG

Grafton Street Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,973 shares during the period. TPG accounts for 14.7% of Grafton Street Partners Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP owned approximately 0.11% of TPG worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TPG by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TPG by 12,263.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TPG by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TPG by 27.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -319.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $495.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,242.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $101,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,570.24. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.