WPG Advisers LLC Takes $167,000 Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after buying an additional 3,038,303 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Progressive by 12,110.3% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Progressive by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,433,722,000 after acquiring an additional 915,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,917.04. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,703.04. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

PGR opened at $246.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.18. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $228.54 and a one year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

