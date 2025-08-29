5,211 Shares in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF $SYFI Purchased by WPG Advisers LLC

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SYFI stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Profile

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

