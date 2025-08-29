Head to Head Contrast: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) & Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) and Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mondelez International and Top Wealth Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $36.44 billion 2.18 $4.61 billion $2.73 22.45 Top Wealth Group $4.75 million 0.66 -$2.02 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Top Wealth Group.

78.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mondelez International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mondelez International and Top Wealth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 1 5 14 0 2.65 Top Wealth Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mondelez International currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Mondelez International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Top Wealth Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Top Wealth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 9.84% 15.35% 5.85% Top Wealth Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mondelez International has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Wealth Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Top Wealth Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company also sells products directly to businesses and consumers through e-retail platforms, retailer digital platforms, as well as through its direct-to-consumer websites and social media platforms. Mondelez International, Inc. was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Winwin Development Group Limited.

