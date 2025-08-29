WPG Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 414 Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after buying an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after buying an additional 100,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $745,616,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $470.33 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.53 and a 200 day moving average of $426.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $8,092,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,056,110.34. The trade was a 42.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,879 shares of company stock valued at $63,762,361. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

