Critical Contrast: Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) versus Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI)

Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstone Cos. and Guardforce AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Capstone Cos. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Cos. $140,000.00 23.12 -$960,000.00 ($0.01) -6.52 Guardforce AI $36.35 million 0.58 -$5.86 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Capstone Cos. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardforce AI.

This is a summary of current ratings for Capstone Cos. and Guardforce AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Cos. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Guardforce AI 0 0 1 1 3.50

Guardforce AI has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 281.36%. Given Guardforce AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guardforce AI is more favorable than Capstone Cos..

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Cos. and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Cos. N/A N/A -23.13% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Capstone Cos. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.7% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Capstone Cos. has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardforce AI has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guardforce AI beats Capstone Cos. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Cos.

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors. It sells its products through sales agents, as well as directly to home-goods chain retailers. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

About Guardforce AI

(Get Free Report)

Guardforce AI Co., Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services. The company also sells and rents robots; and sells and installs Rapid7 software, as well as provision of integrated alarm security system installation, PCI ASV scan, and penetration testing services. Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Cos. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Cos. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.