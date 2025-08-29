Siren L.L.C. Sells 5,402 Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. $SYRE

Siren L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYRE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,269,000 after buying an additional 2,116,575 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,216,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 762,147 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,864,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,476,000. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,578,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

SYRE opened at $16.72 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. Research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYRE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Spyre Therapeutics Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

