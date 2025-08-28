246,940 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Acquired by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $24,373,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 5.8% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.