Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stake Raised by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.32, for a total value of $364,708.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,408.64. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,284 shares of company stock worth $235,008,531. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $747.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $733.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $658.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

