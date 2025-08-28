QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after buying an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after buying an additional 215,900 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after buying an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after buying an additional 471,648 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $159.77 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.94.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,190. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

