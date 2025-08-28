Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 191,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 18.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 51,578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $349.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 202.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.87 and its 200-day moving average is $303.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.59 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,390. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

