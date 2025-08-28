OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,841,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

AT&T Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

