Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stake Lessened by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,294,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $179,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

