Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 30,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $573.49 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $583.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $560.41 and its 200 day moving average is $516.76.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.