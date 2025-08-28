83,092 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,092 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,018,000. Intuit makes up 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $663.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $750.92 and a 200 day moving average of $675.88. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,817 shares of company stock valued at $82,475,471. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

