OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,971 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $311.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.22 and its 200 day moving average is $306.14. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $222.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

