Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graney & King LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,279.8% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 20,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.5% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $299.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $823.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $301.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.