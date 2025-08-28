AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $29.06 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

