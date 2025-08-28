MYDA Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,933 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 2.3% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 282.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Prologis by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,129 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $163,970,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Prologis by 5,678.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,436,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $112.72 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

