Evercore ISI Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $405.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.93.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $422.61 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.48 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

