CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Neutral Rating at Guggenheim

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.93.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $420.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.39 and a 200 day moving average of $427.49. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.08 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $242.25 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

