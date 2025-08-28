Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Buys 969 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP stock opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
