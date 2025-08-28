Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.64.

COO traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,395. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $240,881,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 98.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,388,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,120,000 after buying an additional 1,683,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7,723.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,569,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,686,000 after buying an additional 1,549,450 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 312.5% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,815,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after buying an additional 1,375,657 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

