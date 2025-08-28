OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 14.0%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,955 shares of company stock worth $26,477,307 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

