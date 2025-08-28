Tema Etfs LLC Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Tema Etfs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 412.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4%

PWR opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.