Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases 80,891 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,891 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $51,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 511 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 200,199 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,504 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.52.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,948 shares of company stock valued at $126,552,277. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $187.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

