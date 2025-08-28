Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 6,721 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 123.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 57,077 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,478 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.5%

CRM stock opened at $249.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $238.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.63. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.