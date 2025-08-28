McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $311.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.14. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

