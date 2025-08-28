CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 962 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

MCD stock opened at $311.52 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $222.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.22 and a 200 day moving average of $306.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

