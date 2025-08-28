Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $78.69 and last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 7062760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $619,330.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,000.90. This trade represents a 33.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,253,225.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,234.25. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,794 shares of company stock worth $26,641,913. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,812 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pure Storage by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.