Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42), Zacks reports. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. Lucky Strike Entertainment updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of LUCK traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 107,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,163. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUCK shares. Zacks Research raised Lucky Strike Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

