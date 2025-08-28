Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 460 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 107,581 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.96. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

