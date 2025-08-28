LTS One Management LP Has $18.42 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

LTS One Management LP decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 5.5% of LTS One Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LTS One Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,988,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,817 shares of company stock valued at $82,475,471 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $663.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $750.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.