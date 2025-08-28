Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $146.01 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $146,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its position in Mastercard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA opened at $591.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $566.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.30. The firm has a market cap of $534.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.93.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
