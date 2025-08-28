Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 449 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after buying an additional 1,424,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $204,085,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $493,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,956.70. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,912,190. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day moving average is $152.94. The company has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

