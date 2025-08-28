Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.150-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.1 billion-$41.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.4 billion.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,997 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 97,688 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,584 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

