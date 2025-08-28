Beck Bode LLC Sells 333 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Beck Bode LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,367 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 3.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 71,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $63,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,026.11. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,163 shares of company stock valued at $151,917,174. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,223.50 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,231.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,114.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

