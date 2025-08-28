Beck Bode LLC Sells 209 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Beck Bode LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 2.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price target (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.37.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $422.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.48 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

