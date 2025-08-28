Tema Etfs LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Tema Etfs LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at $69,016,306.50. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7%

GILD stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

