112,562 Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 112,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,440,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18,202.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,038,000 after purchasing an additional 318,448 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $86,960,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $232.11 on Thursday. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

