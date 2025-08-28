Tema Etfs LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Tema Etfs LLC reduced its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after acquiring an additional 612,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,614,000 after acquiring an additional 194,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of DHR opened at $204.96 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.90. The company has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

