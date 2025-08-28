Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,817,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,471 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 21,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 573,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 407,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

