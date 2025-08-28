Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $14.80 to $13.30 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

ZIM has been the subject of several other reports. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of ZIM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 2,355,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,547. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.75.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.31). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 23.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 134.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,368,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 29,305.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,310,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,157 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,536,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,850,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

