The Progressive Corporation $PGR is Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s 3rd Largest Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 989,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,319 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 8.6% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Progressive were worth $280,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,466,664.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $1,557,750.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,135.52. This represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $27,003,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $245.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

