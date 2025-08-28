Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $235.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

