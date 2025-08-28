Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 86,447 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 233.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86,447 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,773,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,835 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $239.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

