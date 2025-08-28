Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 4,394 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $235.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.08. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

